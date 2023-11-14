Africa: Acumen West Africa Inducts 2023 Fellows, Opens Applications for 2024 Cohort

Acumen West Africa, through its flagship leadership program - Acumen West Africa Fellowship, celebrated the induction of its 2023 Fellows from Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, The Gambia and Sierra Leone into the Foundry Community - Acumen Academy's alumni network. This ceremony which was held in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, November 4, 2023 marked a pivotal moment in the development of moral and socially conscious leaders working towards building a more just and equitable society. The new cohort was carefully selected for their outstanding commitment to fostering social change and driving transformative impact within their communities.

In tandem with the induction, Moyin Okubor, the Manager for Acumen Academy in West Africa, emphasized the significance of the program in the region, stating "Acumen is dedicated to nurturing and equipping leaders with the tools, knowledge and mindset needed, as they tackle some of the most pressing socio-economic challenges within their respective communities. Through weaving Acumen's core values - humility, empathy and moral imagination - into the fabric of the fellowship, we inspire a deeply personal transformative journey whilst catalyzing a movement towards a more just, equitable and prosperous West Africa. The induction of the 2023 fellows marks our 5th year of running the fellowship in West Africa, and we are deeply inspired by the number of lives touched in our fellows communities, the innovative solutions implemented and the enduring commitment to create positive social change."

The 2023 Fellows also shared their thoughts on the significance of the program and its impact on West Africa. Amy Gaman from Nigeria expressed, "Acumen has equipped me with the necessary tools and networks to create sustainable solutions to our country's challenges. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the development of my community and beyond."

Josephine Saidu from Sierra Leone emphasized, "This program has shown me the importance of leveraging local resources to address local problems. I am excited to apply the knowledge gained to make a real impact in my country."

Dieudonne K. Perry from Liberia stated, "Acumen has provided me with a platform to amplify the voices of the marginalized in our society. This program is crucial in cultivating a new generation of leaders who are passionate about creating a more inclusive and equitable West Africa."

Acumen West Africa also announced the opening of applications for the 2024 Acumen West Africa Fellowship, encouraging organisational builders and social entrepreneurs working to solve problems of poverty and injustice in West Africa to apply. The application period will run from October 30th to December 10th, 2023.