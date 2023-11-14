Ghana: Street Academy Gets New Health Post

The Street Academy, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has inaugurated a new health post to ensure easy and quality access to health care for children.

The facility that cost over GH¢100,000.00 is situated on the Academy's compound and will provide treatment for mental problems and offer nutritional counselling not only for the children but also for the residents of the Art Centre community.

The inauguration was attended by representatives from Movenpick Hotel, the Germany Embassy, Zenzero Ghana, Chiefs, friends and supporters of the Academy.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Mrs Diana Hopeson, Deputy Director at the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, said the academy had received and would continue to receive the support of the Centre to take care of the street children, a number of whom have been trained to be sports men and women.

She expressed confidence that the facility would go a long way to be a blessing to the children and the public.

Ms Jane Lepori, President of Zenzero Association, said the construction of the health post had come to fill a major vacuum at the academy.

Nii Tetteh Obroni, Kokomlemle Mantse, said the new health post signifies a new era of healthcare accessibility for the students and the community, saying "we firmly believe that every individual deserves quality healthcare, and this health post is a step towards realising that vision."

He appealed to the school authorities, students and the Art Centre community to maintain the facility in order to provide proper healthcare system for the community and the betterment of all.

Ms Felicia Owusu, the Academy nurse, thanked the authorities for the new health post for the school and community.

She appealed to the government and stakeholders to support them in terms of drugs and other equipment to ensure smooth healthcare delivery.

Ataa Lartey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), expressed gratitude to the organisations that helped to put up the health post for the community