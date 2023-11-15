Nigeria: Soldiers Arrest Suspected Gunrunners, Kidnappers, Rescue Hostages in Plateau, Kaduna

The military said the arrests were made between October and November. It said 15 suspects were apprehended while committing various crimes.

The Nigerian military said troops and police personnel attached to the Operations SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and HAKORIN DAMISA, units in Plateau and Kaduna states have arrested several persons alleged to be involved in kidnapping, banditry, gunrunning and other offences in both states.

The military said the arrests were made between October and November. It said 15 suspects were apprehended in connection with kidnapping, murder, arms dealing, criminal attacks, cattle rustling, drug peddling, farm destruction, as well as recovered arms/ammunition and illicit drugs.

The statement said on 6 November, troops arrested Jerome Bulus-Alamba and Denis Yohanna at Fang village in Riyom Local Government of Plateau, in connection with the murder of one Abdulkarim Sa'idu on 24 October 2023.

In a similar incident, on 7 November, troops of Sector 5 OPSH arrested one Yakubu Shanono in Bokkos Local Government of Plateau in connection with the killing of a mobile police personnel attached to OPSH, the statement added.

"On the same day (7 November), the security operatives also apprehended 75 cows for farm destruction at Kassa village in Barkin Ladi local government of Plateau State.

"Also, the statement said on the following day, on 8 November, the security operatives in conjunction with the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Pankshin Command conducted raid operations on the hideout of illicit drug peddlers at Bargar village in Kanam local government of Plateau and arrested four suspects and handed them over to NDLEA for further action.

"On 9 November, the troops also arrested two suspected criminals, Haruna Yusuf and Zubairu Jibril, while trying to bypass the troops' checkpoint at Chanso village in the Mangu council area of Plateau, the criminals were arrested in possession of one rifle.

"Also, on 10 November, troops acting on credible information arrested a suspected kidnapper, Sani Suleiman, at Mista Ali village in Jos North local government. On the same day, troops deployed at Zangon Kataf arrested a suspected kidnapper, Anu Usman at Kamaru village in Zangon Kataf local government of Kaduna State," the statement said.

According to the statement, the troops also recovered 144 rustled cattle after a gun duel with the suspected outlaws in Sat, a village in Bokkos Local Government of Plateau State.

"On 11 November, the troops of Sector 6 OPSH rescued 2 kidnapped victims, Micheal James and John D at Angwan Buka village in Riyom local government of Plateau State.

"The rescued victims were kidnapped while on transit along Hawan Kibo road in Riyom LGA, and have since been reunited with their families," the statement added.

The army added that on 12 November, the combined troops of OPSH and the State Security Services (SSS) arrested a notorious arms dealer, Bala Inusa, alias Maigero in Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State.

The military said Mr Inusa has been on the wanted list of security agencies and was arrested with one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one pistol, 417 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one Toyota Starlet vehicle with plate number Adamawa - MUB - 779JB, and one Dual SIM Tecno phone.

Another gunrunner was arrested during sting operations on 12 November, at the Danmakasuwa Mariri axis of Southern Kaduna with one AK-47 rifle.

"Similarly, on 12 November troops of OPSH Special Force while responding to a distress call at Dakanung village in Bokkos local government of Plateau State arrested one miscreant, Bala Yerima and items recovered including one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, six rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a red coloured Boxer motorcycle," the statement said.

"In a related development, based on intelligence gathering, troops captured one Davou Barry of Gyel District at Kara Market of Bukuru Area of Jos South LGA with 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition while trying to make an exchange.

"Within the week, Operation SAFE HAVEN secured the conviction of two suspects, Zubairu Usman and Saminu Haruna, who were charged with criminal conspiracy and theft. The suspects pleaded guilty and were sentenced to two years imprisonment each with an option of fine," the statement said.