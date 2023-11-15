Nigeria: Atiku Urges Merger of Opposition Parties to Save Nigeria From Becoming One-Party State

14 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the merger of opposition political parties to present a formidable front.

Atiku, who also warned against the likelihood of Nigeria slipping to becoming a one-party state, may be expressing concern on the next general elections coming up in 2027.

The former Vice President made the remarks on Tuesday when he hosted the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC).

According to the former Vice President, "The project of protecting democracy in our country is not about just one man. You have come here today to say that we should cooperate to promote democracy.

"But the truth of the matter is that our democracy is fast becoming a one-party system; and, of course, you know that when we have a one-party system, we should just forget about democracy."

Atiku further tasked the leadership of IPAC, led by its national president, Yabagi Sani on the need for the opposition political parties to come together and create a more formidable front that will salvage Nigeria's democracy from sliding into a one-party state.

"We have all seen how the APC is increasingly turning Nigeria into a dictatorship of one party. If we don't come together to challenge what the ruling party is trying to create, our democracy will suffer for it, and the consequences of it will affect the generations yet unborn," Atiku said.

He further chided the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the worst ever general election in the country, adding, "The Independent National Electoral Commission conducted the worst general election in the country.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.