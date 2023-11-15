Ethiopia: USAID Resumes Food Assistance for People Across Ethiopia Following Implementation of Comprehensive Reforms

press release

Statement by Spokesperson Jessica Jennings

The United States has long been a leader in providing vital humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable around the world.

In Ethiopia, we remain committed to delivering life-saving aid to those in need. Over the last several months, the United States has engaged in significant diplomatic engagement and negotiation, resulting in widespread and substantial reforms of the food assistance structure by the Government of Ethiopia and our humanitarian partners. These reforms allow for enhanced oversight and beneficiary selection that provide the confidence we need that food assistance will reach the most vulnerable populations who are the intended recipients. As a result of this progress, beginning next month, USAID will resume food assistance across Ethiopia.

USAID is committing to a one-year trial period of the nationwide resumption, during which we will continuously monitor and evaluate the efficacy of the reforms put in place by USAID, implementing partners, and the Government of Ethiopia.

These widespread and significant reforms will fundamentally shift Ethiopia's food aid system and help ensure aid reaches those experiencing acute food insecurity. Specifically, these measures strengthen program monitoring and oversight, reinforce commodity tracking, and improve beneficiary registration processes by USAID partners. The Government of Ethiopia has agreed to operational changes in their work with humanitarian partners that will strengthen our partners' ability to identify and approve beneficiaries based on vulnerability criteria. The Government of Ethiopia has also committed to providing unimpeded access for USAID and our third-party monitors to review a wide range of sites throughout the country.

USAID places the highest priority on taking every possible measure to make sure that U.S. humanitarian assistance is used for its intended purpose, reaches the most vulnerable, and ultimately saves lives. Given the significant number of people in need of food assistance in Ethiopia, we are pleased these important reforms will allow the delivery of food assistance to those who need it most.