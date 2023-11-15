Nigerian Woman Helen Williams Sets New Guinness World Record for Longest Handmade Wig

Helen Williams, a wigmaker from Lagos, has entered the Guinness World Records by creating the world's longest handmade wig.

The wig measures an astounding 351.28 meters (1,152 ft 5 in) with Helen dedicating 11 days and over two million naira (£2,031; $2,493) to craft this remarkable wig.

The GWR acknowledged her feat, by sharing on its official "X" account, "Helen Williams from Lagos, Nigeria has achieved a new record for the longest handmade wig which stretches an incredible 351.28 metres (1,152 ft 5 in)"

Helen Williams from Lagos, Nigeria has achieved a new record for the longest handmade wig which stretches an incredible 351.28 metres (1,152 ft 5 in) 👏 pic.twitter.com/gwGdqjF8Wp-- Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 14, 2023

Helen, after constructing the underlay with wig-cap netting and black fabric attached to a bicycle helmet, completed the hairpiece using 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips.

"Finding the materials to make the longest wig was not an easy task," shared Helen. "My experience as a wigmaker helped a lot."

Helen, is a professional wigmaker with eight years of experience. She produces impressive 50 to 300 wigs per week.

Despite her background, creating this record-breaking wig presented its own set of challenges.

"At some point, I felt exhausted," she admitted. "However, friends and family encouraged me. I did not want to let them down, so I maintained my focus. The outcome is the longest handmade wig in the world."

Finding a space to have the wig laid out in a straight line and accurately measured was one of the biggest challenges Helen faced as none of the venues she visited - including several running tracks - were long enough to accommodate it.

She eventually decided to do it beside the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, a long road connecting the cities of Lagos and Abeokuta.

Having achieved the feat, the extraordinary wig resides in Helen's office, where she invites anyone interested to come and admire it "whenever they want to."

Reacting to her new feat in the Guinness World Records book, Helen expressed her joy, remarking 'it is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. I still cannot believe it.'