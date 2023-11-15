Nigeria: Kyari Calls for Adaptation to Changing Energy Landscape

Reiterating NNPC Ltd's commitment, Kyari emphasized the company's dedication to embracing exploration, developing renewables...

The GCEO, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari has charged stakeholders within the Nigerian oil and gas industry to adapt, evolve and lead in the ever-changing global energy landscape.

Mr Kyari gave this charge on Tuesday while delivering an address at the opening ceremony of the 41st Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Conference taking place in Lagos.

The GCEO, who was represented by NNPC Ltd's Executive Vice President, Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, underscored the pivotal role of oil and gas exploration in shaping the future of the oil industry and emphasized the need for dedication, expertise and pursuit of knowledge in the quest to unlock new frontiers and push technological and economic boundaries within the industry.

Reiterating NNPC Ltd's commitment, Kyari emphasized the company's dedication to embracing exploration, developing renewables, fostering innovation, adopting emerging technologies, and implementing portfolio management as key drivers of success in the evolving energy landscape. He expressed optimism that the NAPE Conference would yield solutions and positively impact the nation's economic landscape.

While acknowledging the global shift towards renewable energy, the GCEO pointed out challenges such as intermittency, predictability, and reliability due to geological constraints.

He further highlighted the absence of a perfect energy source and advocated for a diversified energy portfolio that leverages innovation and technology to harness the strengths of different energy sources.

The NAPE Conference is an annual convergence of geologists and industry professionals engaged in oil and gas exploration and production.

This year's edition has as its theme "Repositioning the Oil & Gas Industry for Future Dynamics," and seeks to advance the study and application of geosciences for the benefit of stakeholders.