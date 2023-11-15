Nigeria: 'My Father-in-Law, Femi Otedola Doesn't Own Private Jet - Mr Eazi Reveals

15 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, says his father-in-law, Femi Otedola, doesn't own a private jet, contrary to the beliefs of many.

The 'Evil Genius', during a chat with Naija FM, while answering questions from one of the hosts, stated that despite his frequent travels, he uses a commercial plane and seldom flies in a private jet if he's going for a big show.

His words: "Most time I dey use commercial flight, but e get sometimes once-once I go just fly private jet, like if I dey go collect big money, wey I go fit afford the private jet; no, no be say I get my own."

When asked if his father-in-law owns one as one of the richest persons on the continent, Mr Eazi said

"My father-in-law self no get private jet."

Speaking earlier, he stated that his wedding with Temi Otedola was not a secret, adding that the video of 'Legalise' a song off his recent album, is proof.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.