Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - 22 Super Eagles Players Arrive Uyo Camp

The Super Eagles camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe has come alive with 22 players on ground.

The disclosure was made on the official X handle of the Super Eagles on Tuesday.

Sixteen players arrived the team's camp on Tuesday to grow the number to 22.

The 22 players are Kenneth Omeruo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Umar Sadiq, Sheyi Ojo, Jamilu Collins, Nathan Tella, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Bright Osayi, Bruno Onyemaechi.

Others include Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi, Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, and Terem Moffi.

Nigeria will face Lesotho on Thursday in Uyo before facing Zimbabwe three days later at the Huye Stadium, Butare.