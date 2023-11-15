Nigeria: Appeal Court President Urged to Clarify Alleged Connection With APC

A group, Peace and Good Governance Advocates (PEGGA) has asked the president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, to rebuff the insinuations raised by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has a strong connection in the judiciary to get judgement on its terms.

Gagdi, the lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency had in a viral video alleged to have been quoted at an event in Jos that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could go to the Appeal Court or Supreme Court and that the two parties will show their connections.

"We have gone to the Appeal Court and the final destination is the Supreme Court and we will meet there. That is where we will know who they know and they will know who we know," Gagdi said to a resounding applause from his APC audience.

PEGGA in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Mani Imman, in Jos alleged that the bold assertion of Gagdi that has now gone viral gave the impression that the judiciary has been pocketed by the APC in Plateau State.

He tasked the president of the Court of Appeal to prove herself and the appellate court as being beyond the schemes of the APC on the Plateau.

"Your Lordship, Gagdi has given the impression that he and the APC can buy judgement through connections with those they know. They are openly flaunting that in the Plateau that they are having their way.

"We are indeed concerned for you and your reputation especially given the negative publicity that has recently been trailing your person over the contradictory judgements on the plateau.

"We as such call on you to prove yourself above the tantrums thrown by Gagdi by ensuring that justice is served on the Plateau. In particular we ask you to look into the issue of why pre-election issues that the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court said should not be subject of election arbitration are being used against Plateau PDP," it stated.

PEGGA also tasked the president of the Court of Appeal not to allow her reputation to be soiled by the egoistic schemes of politicians determined to derail the peace on the Plateau and her ancestral land.