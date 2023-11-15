Nigeria: Navy Combs Lagos Waters, Intercepts Boat Carrying 90 Drums of PMs

15 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Naval officers have arrested a large fibre boat said to be transporting illegally obtained Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol along the Ijegun waterways.

The confiscated boat contained over 90 drums of 250L each of PMS, totaling approximately 22,500 liters and valued at about N15 million at current pump price.

The items were seized following a discrete information received on the activities of pipeline vandals in the area.

Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said the feat was achieved by officers in the ongoing Operation WATER GUARD, NNS BEECROFT.

Commodore Oguntuga said the patrol team successfully intercepted and seized a large fibre boat transporting illegally obtained Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the early hours of November 11, 2023.

He said the team, while acting on credible intelligence, discovered the vessel abandoned near Ijegun community.

He said the perpetrators, upon sighting the naval team, fled.

