Liberia: Lisa Diasay Receives Massive Support to Contest Female Journalists Association Presidency This December

Monrovia — Ms. Lisa Tenneh Diasay, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Women Online TV, has garnered significant support from female journalists across all 15 counties of Liberia to contest the presidency of the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) in the upcoming elections scheduled for December 10, 2023.

Ms. Diasay, who previously lost the presidential race in the 2019 FEJAL election, has been petitioned by FEJAL members from every part of Liberia to stand for the presidency in the forthcoming election.

On Wednesday, Ms. Wolu Beyan, representing Alternative Youth Radio in Lofa County, read the petition statement on behalf of the group and presented ten reasons why Ms. Diasay should be elected as the next president of the Female Journalists Association.

According to Ms. Beyan: "FeJAL members from all 15 political subdivisions of Liberia have come together with a strong determination to advocate for transformative change. After a thorough evaluation of the Association's entire membership, we believe that no one is more qualified to provide the kind of leadership needed at this time than Ms. Lisa Tenneh Diasay.

"We firmly believe that you, Lisa Tenneh Diasay, with your unwavering dedication to the advancement of women journalists and a proven track record as a staunch advocate for gender equality and equal opportunities, serve as a guiding light for FeJAL. We are convinced that your leadership can help bridge the gender gap, amplify the voices of female journalists, and empower them to excel in a profession that has long been plagued by disparities and challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The significance of having you, Lisa Tenneh Diasay, at the helm of FeJAL cannot be overstated. Your commitment to amplifying women's voices, fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, and championing women's rights align perfectly with the urgent needs of our association and its members.

"With your leadership, we can address the unique challenges faced by female journalists, promote ethical standards, and establish an accountable and transparent association that genuinely represents the aspirations and achievements of women in journalism," Ms. Beyan added.

In response to the statement, Ms. Lisa Diasay expressed her gratitude to her colleagues from all 15 counties of Liberia for endorsing her candidacy for the FEJAL presidency.

"Today, as you've mentioned, it is a remarkable time for women journalists in Liberia. We are about to lay a new foundation from this day forward. On that note, I want to officially inform you that we wholeheartedly accept this petition as we remain committed to working together to enhance FEJAL in light of these ten points," Ms. Diasay said.