West Africa: EPA, GREENLIFE West Africa Launch a Project to Reduce the Emission of Methane Gas in Liberia

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia has joined forces with GREENLIFE West Africa, a regional non-governmental organization, in an initiative to combat methane gas emissions, a significant contributor to global warming.

The project named "Liberia: Deliver National Methane Roadmap" was officially launched on Wednesday November 8, 2023 in Monrovia with the aim of reducing methane emissions and promoting sustainable environmental practices in Liberia.

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is approximately 28 times more effective at trapping heat in the Earth's atmosphere than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. It is released into the atmosphere from various sources, including agriculture, waste, and energy production.

Reducing methane emissions is a critical step in addressing climate change and its associated impacts.

The collaborative initiative between the EPA and GREENLIFE West Africa also aims to target methane emissions at their source and work with government agencies, communities, and private companies from various sectors to implement strategies and reduce their release.

On behalf of the EPA, Prof. Benjamin Karmorh Jr., the Chief Technical Advisor to the Executive Director, expressed enthusiasm for the effort in reducing methane emissions in Liberia.

"As you may know, Methane is a major contributor to climate change, and this collaboration with GREENLIFE West Africa is a significant step forward in our efforts to reduce methane emissions and protect our environment", he added.

Paulita C. Wie, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs for Urban Affairs thanked GREENLIFE West Africa and the EPA for their efforts in reducing climate pollutants in the country. According to her, the Ministry remains supportive towards efforts in fighting pollutants especially in the area of waste management, one of the main sources of methane gas emissions.

"Let me say congratulations to GREENLIFE West and all stakeholders for this project launch as it is a significant step in the fight against Climate Change", she said.

David Mulbah, GREENLIFE West Africa's Climate Change, Environment, and Safeguard Specialist said, "Liberia's target is to reduce methane emissions by 40% in the agriculture sector and 7.6% in the waste by 2030.

Making a presentation at the launch of the methane roadmap development project, Mr. Mulbah further added that although Liberia has not set a methane reference level, there has been some steps taken to reduce the pollutant referencing the 2015 methane inventory in Liberia.

Project objectives

Meanwhile, Mr. Mulbah said the project's objective is to understand the roles of all relevant stakeholders, strengthen their capacity to implement the methane roadmap, and raise awareness on the sources of methane, its global warming potentials and actions to limit it.

He told stakeholders that the project will provide opportunities for input at various stages of implementation aimed at developing the methane roadmap for the country.

Liberia's NDC effort

The Environmental protection Agency (EPA), the lead agency in the fight against climate change in Liberia, continues to initiate programs and projects in Liberia aimed at meeting the goals of it's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are at the heart of the Paris Agreement and the achievement of its long-term goals.

Currently, Liberia's NDCs consists of eight thematic areas that include Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry, Coastal Zones, Energy, Health, Transport, and Waste.

The "Liberia: Deliver National Methane Roadmap" project is supporting the fulfillment of Liberia's NDCs. It is expected to run for one year and will involve close collaboration between the EPA, GREENLIFE West Africa, other relevant government institutions, local communities, and industry stakeholders.