Liberia: Girl, 16, Jailed for Alleged Murder

Monrovia — A sixteen-year-old teenager, identified as Angel Success Watson, has been jailed at the Monrovia Central Prison for allegedly killing a man named Ansu Kromah.

Defendant Angel was jailed on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, by Magisterial Ben Barco upon her arrival at the Monrovia City Court.

The defendant was investigated and subsequently charged with the crime of Murder under Chapter 14, Section 14.1 of the revised penal code of the Republic of Liberia, for purposely, knowingly, and intentionally causing the death of Ansu, alias "Melting Kate," who fell off the second floor of the old Euro Bank Building in the early morning hours of June 29, 2023.

According to court records, the police carefully probed into the alleged homicide case and established that the victim, Ansu, actually visited the Euro Bank Building on Broad and Warren Streets on the morning of July 29, 2023.

The deceased was seen on the premises around 2:30 AM on the morning of July 29, 2023, by several people, including Francis Kollie, a resident of the building and the son of Ma Fatu Kollic, who sells drinks and other commodities on the ground floor of the building.

On the night of July 29, 2023, at about 2:30 AM, the victim/deceased visited the Euro Bank Building. Upon his arrival, he found an argument ongoing between an officer named Mike B. Thompson of the Monrovia City Police and another individual who had removed the officer's phone from charging near Ma Fatu Kollie's business area and replaced it with his phone.

However, due to the intervention of Ma Fatu Kollie, the matter was resolved. While still on the ground floor of the building where Ma Fatu's business is situated, the victim encountered Defendant Angel Success Watson, and he immediately asked Ma Fatu's son, Francis Kollie, to serve the Lady Success with any drink of her choice to be paid for by him.

The Lady Success was said to be intimately involved with Ma Fatu's son, Francis Kollie.

The victim, Ansu, was noted to have intimately embraced Lady Success, leading to a verbal altercation between the victim and Officer Mike B. Thompson, which lasted for several minutes until the intervention of others at the scene.

Due to this intervention, the verbal exchange ended, and Mike B. Thompson entered his accommodation situated on the ground floor of the building. The victim was later seen going upstairs, accompanied by Defendant Watson.

It was later established that Mongoe G. Jallah, also known as Big Princess, and her roommates, including Princess Banda and Princess Yoko, along with Princess Yoko's boyfriend, William Roberts, who had been spending time with them since the 26th Celebration, were at the Happy Club Entertainment Center at the former Pepper Bush Night Club on Warren Street opposite midnight.

Princess Yoko's fiancé, William Roberts, decided to go to the Ministry of Transport to entertain themselves. Ten to fifteen minutes later, Princess Banda and Mongoe G. Jallah, also known as Big Princess, followed him, giving them no clue about the presence of the deceased's arrival at the building during the night hours, as they were all asleep.

At about 5:30 AM, Ma Fatu went to inform Mongoe G. Jallah. It was stated that only Big Princess and Princess Banda left the room, while Princess Yoko remained in the room. William Roberts' presence in the room was not noticed as he was not seen inside or outside, where the victim was lying down.

When Big Princess and Princess Banda arrived downstairs to where the victim was lying in pain and crying for help, Big Princess immediately recognized him as her "God Pa" and appealed to Ma Fatu and others to assist in getting the victim to the hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The investigation further established that on the morning after the victim's initial encounter with Lady Success, who is the girlfriend of Francis Kollie, who was selling his mother's drinks, Success had an interaction with Emmanuel Mends-Cole, a resident on the third floor of the building. She engaged him to provide her access to his room, as she wanted to spend a short time (Commercial Sex) with the victim/deceased Ansu Kromah there.

Accordingly, Emmanuel Mends-Cole negotiated with Lady Success, who agreed to pay him L$100.00 to enable him and his friend, who was with him, to go and get high.

Furthermore, on the 29th of July, 2023, while the victim was undergoing medical attention at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, he was visited by Miss Marthaline Miller. At that time, he disclosed in the presence of a duty nurse that on the night of the incident, while at the Euro Bank Building, he was attacked by Defendant Angel and three other men, leading to his death.