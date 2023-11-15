Liberia: Why the Liberian People Should Reelect George M. Weah

opinion

Mba — Elections are about choices and on the 14th of November, the Liberian people will be going to the polls for a run-off vote to elect their president for the next six years. Their choice this time is between President George M. Weah of the CDC and former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai of the UP and the policies they likely will pursue.

On that election day, I am choosing to vote for the re-election of George M. Weah, the incumbent president of the Republic of Liberia and here are the most important reasons why.

Six years ago, I wanted four things out of the Weah presidency. First, I wanted the president to maintain peace and security within the country. Not only did he maintain peace and security within the country; but as a country, we're responsible for our own security with little or no extended support. The country has been politically stable and perhaps, considered one of the best liberal democracies in West Africa. As an astonishing sign of our stability, we have contributed to regional peace and stability in both Mali and South Sudan.

Second, I wanted the president to ensure that macroeconomic stability was maintained. Macroeconomic stability is that complex framework for monetary and fiscal institutions and policies established to reduce volatility. As a country, we have maintained stable exchange rates over the years, low inflation, and improved liquidity within the banking system. It's clear when you visit any of the banks, you will notice little or no lines within the banking halls. This is because more and more customers are using the ATM system and mobile money. Mobile money and other electronic forms of payment accounted for more than 2 billion in a 3.5 billion economy.

Third, Considering Liberia's special relationship with the United States, I wanted the president to ensure that Liberia successfully and continuously passed the Millennium Challenge Corporation scorecard, which would pave the way for US $500 million in compact grant. After a rough start, Liberia has consistently passed the MCC scorecards going from 12 out of 20 in 2023 FY to 14 out of 20 in 2024.

Fourth, I wanted to see significant improvements in standardized test scores throughout the country. That has been successfully achieved. Over the years, the students were motivated with incentives and well prepared in a positive culture. This was clearly reflected in the overall scores. In the 2017/18 school year, only 30% passed the West African Examination Council (WAEC) as compared to 80% passing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the 2022/23 school year. Bravo Liberia.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became President at 67 years old in 2006 and at the end of her presidency in 2018 at age 79, it was clear that she was tired and extremely healthy but needed that much anticipated retirement. In the 2017 general elections, I campaigned and voted for Joseph N. Boakai. At the end of the Ellen presidency, the Liberian people were looking forward to saying to both President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Vice President Joseph N. Boakai: You both sincerely gave your best, you both did your duty, after our terrible civil unrest, you both healed a broken land. We as a grateful nation sincerely appreciate that Duty has truly been served. Former Vice President Joe is a good man, and he has deep love for our beloved nation; however, considering his age at almost 80 and health factor, I personally don't think he has the strength and energy to effectively lead our country currently. Some Liberians are saying a vote for former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai would indirectly be a vote for Jeremiah Koung presidency. Are we ready for a Jeremiah Koung presidency? Is Liberia ready for a Jeremiah Koung presidency under the mentorship of his Godfather Prince Johnson (the man who murdered my beloved brother Emmanuel N. Johnson and his three boys?

I personally think President George M. Weah will make a better president and finish well in her second term as president. The Liberian people are hoping that President Weah, if re-elected will be one of those leaders who know they don't have to be perfect, but desire perfection as a goal. A leader who puts country over party no matter the consequences, and who is genuine in his approach to every Liberian regardless of their political affiliation in reaching solutions. We know President Weah didn't have an excellent first term; however, the Liberian people are looking for a new President George Weah with an innovative vision ahead that moves all Liberians to a better place. We know he can't find the promised land if he's always looking backwards at some long-gone era and rereading the lines of a dusty document.

The country is divided and the deep polarization that exists today needs to be acknowledged, and then dealt with. Deep in my heart, I know President George M. Weah will finish well. In finishing well, he will realize that the Liberia people clearly understood that he arrived at the presidency in 2018 with his own biases and prejudices and history and party but has realized that the country is being torn apart by divisiveness. The biggest impediment to achieving a better life for all Liberians is for a leader who doesn't just talk the talk of unity but walk the walk. I know he will finish well in uniting the Liberian people.

At the Requiem Mass for the peaceful repose of Sis. Gertrude Araminta Findlay's soul (Mother of Senator-elect Gbehzohngar M. Findlay) - said on Saturday January 11, 2020, at the St. John's Episcopal Church in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County - The Rev. Dr. Herman Browne preached perhaps one of the most powerful/inspiring sermons I have ever heard - 'Finish Well'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Browne said, the God we serve expects us to finish well, because he has given us what it takes to finish well. Dr. Browne went on to say, we may have had a bad start in life. We may have messed up along the way. We may have made mistakes. We may have regrets. But we are expected to finish well and that is what matters most.

I was extremely thrilled that the President, HE George M. Weah attended the service and heard such a powerful sermon. Dr. Browne's sermon touched us in so many ways. Press on and finish well Mr. President. It is more important to finish well than to start well.

This should be our ambition in life. We want to complete the work God has given us to do. I can indirectly hear HE George M. Weah saying to himself. I made some mistakes over the years, but I will forget about those things that are behind me and press on for the fight for the Liberian people. I will press on because I'm expected to finish well for the Liberian people. It's part of my DNA to finish well, I finished well as Africa's best footballer, I finished well as European best footballer, I finished well as the world's best footballer and upon my re-election to lead my people, I will finish well as one of Libera's greatest leaders.