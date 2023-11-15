Nigeria's Inflation Hits 27.33% As Food Prices Rise

Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

Food inflation rate quickened to 31.52% in October, the NBS said.

Nigeria's annual inflation rate rose to 27.33 per cent in October from 26.72 per cent in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

The statistics office said the October 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.61 per cent points when compared to the September 2023 headline inflation rate.

The NBS said on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.24 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2022, which was (21.09 per cent).

"This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in October 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., October 2022)," it said.

According to the report, the food inflation rate in October quickened to 31.52 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 7.80 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2022 (23.72 per cent).

In recent years, food prices have been on the rise across Nigeria. The situation deteriorated due to the impact of government policies such as the removal of subsidies on petrol, among others.

President Bola Tinubu on 29 May during his inauguration, announced the removal of subsidy on petrol. This development has caused hardship for many Nigerians with its attendant increase in the prices of goods and services.

Over the past months, the naira has depreciated by over 50 per cent at both the authorised and unauthorised market segments, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced in June that it had collapsed all forex windows into the Investors and exporters (I&E) window.

Inflation has remained high in Africa's largest economy, prompting the apex bank to hike interest rates to their highest levels in nearly two decades.

In July, Mr Tinubu declared an immediate State of Emergency on food insecurity to tackle the increase in food prices.

He also directed that "all matters pertaining to food & water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council."

