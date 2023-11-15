Nigeria: Rapper Oladips Is Dead

His management announced his demise on Instagram.

Budding rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, famously known as Oladips, is dead.

His management announced the passing of the 28-year-old singer via his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon.

The statement announcing the demise of the rapper hints that he has been battling with an unstated ailment for the past two years.

It reads, "We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, passed away yesterday, Nov 14th, Tuesday evening, at precisely 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

"For over two years, he has kept his battles within himself. His body is now with his family, and funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss."

Premonition

Artistes are known to have had premonitions of their demise, and Oladips may not be different.

His last released song, titled 'Die Young', talks about competing with people when they are alive and then turning around to celebrate them when they are gone.

The song lyrics go, "People compete with the living and care for the dead. World people. They will watch you beg for the bread when you make it, or you die when they care for a friend. Bandwagon, everybody jumps on the trend.

"'That was my friend; he was a cool guy. One of the best talents. He was a good guy. Let me post his picture on my story and my page so the world can see my agony and my pain.' Reality check: this is everyone's reality. This song is the truth and for clarity... What is the point of showing love to a good person when they aren't with us?"

Oladips

Born on 24 March 1995 in Ogun State, Oladips' rapping career started in 2012 when he was 17 and did a cover of Drake & Trey's song.

The cover drew attention to him and sparked a new beginning in his life.

In 2015, the young rapper participated in and won the rapping contest, 'King is Here' organised by D'banj.

This further introduced him into the Nigerian music industry, earning applause from various music icons.

After winning the "King is Here" rapping contest, Oladips began performing in music events, gaining a fanbase.

In 2016, he scored a record deal with Edge Record (LRR), owned by Reminisce.

He was almost signed into Olamide's YBNL, but Olamide revealed that he couldn't have Oladips and Chinko Ekun on the same record label. His reason was that both artistes do almost the same style of music.