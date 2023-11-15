Nigeria: Govt, Labour Meet Over Ongoing Nationwide Strike

15 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ahiumayoung

The Federal Government has invited leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, for a meeting this afternoon in a bid to end the ongoing nationwide strike by Organised Labour.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting was summoned by the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

NLC and TUC, on Tuesday, declared an indefinite nationwide strike to protest the battering of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero and others in Owerri, Imo State on November 1, as well as the pending labour issues in the state.

They had on November 7, resolved to declare a nationwide strike by Tuesday, November 14, if their demands were not met.

Besides the brutalisation of the NLC President, other labour leaders, journalists, among other grievances of Organized Labour include outstanding salary arrears, unjust declaration of 11,000 workers as ghost employees, unsettled gratuities, non-compliance of N30,000 minimum wage act, and declaration of 10,000 pensioners as ghost retirees.

Recall that suspected agents of the state and security operatives had descended on Ajaero alongside other.

Labour leaders smashing their vehicles, inflicting injuries on them and dispossessing handsets, money, ATM cards among other valuables from the Labour leaders and others who had gathered at the NLC State secretariat to begin a scheduled protest on November 1, over pending Labour issues.

The NLC President, other national leaders of NLC and their TUC, counterparts, were at the NLC state Secretariat in Owerri to protest among other grievances, backlog of unpaid salaries and allowances, Pensions, gratuities and non-compliance with National Minimum Wage Act.

The attack, brutalisation and the battering of Ajaero and others have continued to elicit outrage and condemnation across the country and beyond.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.