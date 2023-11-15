Nigeria: Govt, Labour Meet Over Ongoing Nationwide Strike

The Federal Government has invited leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, for a meeting this afternoon in a bid to end the ongoing nationwide strike by Organised Labour.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting was summoned by the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

NLC and TUC, on Tuesday, declared an indefinite nationwide strike to protest the battering of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero and others in Owerri, Imo State on November 1, as well as the pending labour issues in the state.

They had on November 7, resolved to declare a nationwide strike by Tuesday, November 14, if their demands were not met.

Besides the brutalisation of the NLC President, other labour leaders, journalists, among other grievances of Organized Labour include outstanding salary arrears, unjust declaration of 11,000 workers as ghost employees, unsettled gratuities, non-compliance of N30,000 minimum wage act, and declaration of 10,000 pensioners as ghost retirees.

Recall that suspected agents of the state and security operatives had descended on Ajaero alongside other.

Labour leaders smashing their vehicles, inflicting injuries on them and dispossessing handsets, money, ATM cards among other valuables from the Labour leaders and others who had gathered at the NLC State secretariat to begin a scheduled protest on November 1, over pending Labour issues.

The NLC President, other national leaders of NLC and their TUC, counterparts, were at the NLC state Secretariat in Owerri to protest among other grievances, backlog of unpaid salaries and allowances, Pensions, gratuities and non-compliance with National Minimum Wage Act.

The attack, brutalisation and the battering of Ajaero and others have continued to elicit outrage and condemnation across the country and beyond.