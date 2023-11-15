Nigeria: 'You Came Even On a Work Day', Rema Thanks London Fans After Sold-Out 02 Arena Concert

Nigeria's Afrobeats superstar Rema has appreciated his fans for coming to watch him perform at his "Ravage Uprising" 02 Arena show in London on Tuesday.

Recall Rema shut down the 20,000 capacity 02 Arena stadium with his concert that saw some Nigerian celebrities and thousands of fans traveling to London to watch the Afrobeats sensation perform.

Rema opened his act with a dazzling entrance of him regaled in a mask and black ensemble, straddling a stationary horse, and performing his latest hit, "DND."

The 'Calm Down' crooner then eased into a melodic performance of "Iron Man" with a thrilling spectacle of Indian dance choreographers on either side of him.

Rema then progressed to perform his hits like "Dirty", "Ginger Me", "Addicted", "Why", "Dimension", "Soundgasm", "Fame", "HOV", "Trouble Maker", "Lady", "Don't Leave", "Dumebi", "Bounce" and "Charm", all from his growing catalogue of songs.

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of the night was when Rema ushered in his fellow Mavin Records colleagues, Ayra Starr, Crayon, and Magixx, for the performance of "Won Da Mo."

During the show, Rema appreciated his fans for coming out to watch him perform regardless of the show holding on a working day.

He said, "I want to say a big thank you for each and every one of you coming here tonight. London, I want to say you have a big place in my heart, I am very grateful for you all coming on a work day to see Rema regardless. I am grateful, it's not easy to spend your hard-earned money to get my ticket. Thank you so much for standing beside me. I am truly grateful."

Rema joined other award-winning Nigerian artistes like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake to have sold-out the arena.