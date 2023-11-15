Kenya: President Ruto's Foreign Trips Have Earned the Country Sh2 Trillion in Investment Opportunities - Mwaura

Nairobi — The government now says President William Ruto's foreign trips have earned the country Sh2 trillion in investment opportunities and grants.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura stated that this was as a result of the various international deals President Ruto has signed since assuming office in September last year.

He pointed out the investments Kenya has received from countries like the United Kingdom, the United States and China.

"If you have Ksh.900 billion investment in our country, it is going to be a game-changer. The biggest project they have is the railway city here in Nairobi that is going to revolutionize our urban transport system," he stated.