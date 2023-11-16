Kenya: President Ruto Says He Will Always Make the Right Decision for the Country

President William Ruto (file photo).
16 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said he will make right decisions for the country.

He said the focus of the Government is long-term and for the greater good of the people.

"We should never be short-term in our approaches to issues," he noted.

The President noted that he will not take the simple, convenient and popular path but a critical, bold and transformative one.

It will be difficult, he appreciated, but acknowledged that "this will change our country for eternity".

He was speaking on Thursday during the opening of a two-day National Executive Pitstop Retreat at the Edge Convention Centre in South C, Nairobi.

In attendance were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other senior Government officials.

The President told the meeting that his mission is not so much on winning elections but on transforming the country for the good of the people.

"My goal is to transform Kenya and make future generations prosperous."

He pointed out that Kenya is on the road to being food secure, thanks to the Government's programme of subsiding food production.

"We are now intentional on the creation of jobs as well as the repayment of our debts. Kenya will not default on its obligations."

He went on to appreciate that his recent foreign travels continue to yield fruits for the country.

"We have created a shining profile for Kenya; it is now a destination of choice to many investors and tourists," he maintained.

He said Kenya now has a solid relationship with its development partners.

"We have consolidated our place in the globe."

The President asked those in attendance to act collectively to pull Kenya in the right direction.

"It is time we discharged our responsibilities effectively so that we can change the lives of millions of Kenyans."

The Head of State pointed out that the Government will routinely caucus and consult so that better and diverse ideas can shared.

"The sustained appraisal of our work-in-progress will help us fix our shortfalls and accelerate our successes."

On his part, Mr Gachagua explained that the regular meetings offer the Government a chance to assess what it has done.

"We have a contract with the people of Kenya that can only be renewed upon our successful performance," he said. - Presidential Communication Service

