Nigeria: Two Killed, 1,000 Houses Lost As Fire Engulfs IDP Camp in Borno

15 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have died and more than 1,000 houses were burnt when fire swept through Muna Alamdari IDP camp in Maiduguri.

The fire began at about 6am and lasted for over an hour before it was brought under control by fire service personnel.

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Barkindo Muhammad, said on Wednesday in Maiduguri that the IDPs, Civilian Joint Task Force, security agencies and some others also assisted in putting out the fire.

Muhammad said that the agency has commenced an assessment of the damages while making efforts to provide immediate humanitarian support to the victims.

"We are immediately providing 500 bags of rice, blankets as well as other non-food items to mitigate their suffering," the official said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.