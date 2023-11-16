Rwanda On Track to Achieve Zero Malaria in 2030

15 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) has announced that it targets to achieve 'zero malaria' in 2023 following a significant decline in the infection-related cases, according to officials.

Data from RBC indicates that malaria-related deaths have declined to 51 cases from 663 in 2016.

In 2016, patients with severe malaria were 17,941 but that number went down to 1,316 in 2022-2023.

ALSO READ: Rubavu residents urged to remain vigilant as Polio circulates in DR Congo

Dr. Jean Louis Ndikumana Mangara, Director of Malaria Prevention Unit at Rwanda Biomedical Center, points out that a decrease of approximately 85 percent has been observed since 2016.

"According to our latest data, we are on the right path towards eradicating Malaria. We have seen that cases have dropped down approximately 85 percent since 2016," he noted.

Ndikumana says the significant decline follows various efforts put in place including indoor residual spray, use of mosquito nets and mindset change in local communities on eradicating malaria.

For example, a research initiative conducted in July 2023 in the Western and Northern Provinces indicated positive progress despite the region being at high risk of increased malaria cases as temperatures rose on July 30, 2023.

Speaking to The New Times, local residents in Musanze and Rubavu districts said that awareness on prevention of malaria had been increased and results can be seen in their respective villages.

Clarisse Murekatete, Kabogobogo Village Chief, Cyabararika Cell, Muhoza Sector, said the population's awareness on malaria prevention has improved.

"Understanding of malaria is high in our village. It is observed when we're providing mosquito nets to people where almost everyone shows up. Again, we conduct mobilization for women who are pregnant, those with babies that they should take health services as a priority."

Jeannette Nsengiyumva, a mother of three in Rubavu district said the availability of health services provided at cell level by health counsellors has helped in reducing malaria.

ALSO: Hope for 'malaria-free world' as WHO approves new vaccine

Official data by The World Health Organization (WHO) shows that more than 600,000 people globally were killed by malaria in 2021 while malaria cases increased by two million to 234 million in the African region.

The number of deaths however decreased from 593,000 to 544,000 in 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.