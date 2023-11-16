Nigeria - Human Rights Agenda 2023

15 November 2023
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Despite Nigeria's ratification of human rights treaties and commitments at international and regional level and accompanying obligations to respect, protect, promote and fulfil human rights, the country continues to face worsening human rights crises across its territory.

Amnesty International is calling on the Nigerian government to seize this opportunity to end decades of human rights violations and pervasive impunity including by making human rights central to its agenda and ensuring that they are not suppressed. The government must demonstrate its commitment to human rights by taking concrete actions on the proposed recommendations in this agenda as a matter of priority.

