LiberiaDecides2023 - Jonathan, Others Caution Against Unofficial Declaration of Results

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Mission to Liberia has called for caution and restraint as Liberians wait eagerly for the final results of the November 14 presidential run-off elections which is currently being collated by the country's National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Head of WAEF Mission and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan in a statement issued in Monrovia on Wednesday urged leaders of the two political parties to desist from premature declaration of results and celebration by supporters before the official announcement by NEC.

Urging calm, the former president also charged the political leaders to direct their followers to leave the streets where they are already celebrating to avoid violent clashes.

The statement which was also signed by Kadre Desire Ouedrago, former Prime minister of Burkina Faso and WAEF deputy head of mission, said: "We are deeply concerned by the recent reports of premature declaration of results and celebration by supporters of both political parties. We consider this development as a distraction to the violence-free election the Farmington River Declaration intends to achieve. We are therefore calling on the political leaders to direct their supporters to leave the streets to avoid violent clashes among the youths.

"We urge political parties to caution their supporters to refrain from all acts that could incite violence and division among the people, especially now that the country is already at a critical stage in the electoral process."

WAEF, however, commended Liberians for their commitment to work for the success of the electoral process, in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Liberian people.

It said further: "We equally commend Liberian youths for their active participation in the process and remind them that they are the main beneficiaries of a peaceful and prosperous Liberia. We count on them to continue to show restraint and avoid all acts of provocation capable of inciting electoral violence.

"The Forum wishes to commend NEC and the security agencies for their unwavering commitment and professionalism in exercising their mandate. Such a level of commitment and professionalism is needed now more than ever to further build trust, guarantee the integrity of the elections and consolidate democracy in Liberia."

The run-off poll held between incumbent President George Weah and main opposition leader Joseph Boakai, a fallout of the October 12 election, which could not produce an outright winner.

Below is the full text of the statement:

