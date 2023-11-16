Kenya's Bold Step Towards a Malaria-Free Future - Unveiling the National LLINs Distribution Campaign

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has launched the National Long-Lasting Insecticidal Treated Nets (LLINs) Distribution Campaign that kicks off today.

Principal Secretary Mary Muriuki described it as a decisive move aimed at combating the malaria menace.

Muriuki stated that the "campaign signifies a continued commitment to combat malaria, representing a formidable step towards universal coverage with nets and a substantial impact in Kenya's ongoing battle against malaria."

She observed that the distribution of LLINs to community members has demonstrated tremendous progress in the fight against malaria.

She stated that this is marked by a significant drop in malaria prevalence from 8 percent to 6 percent nationally, as per the Kenya Malaria Indicator Survey in 2015 and 2020, respectively.

"Despite these gains, malaria still accounts for 13-18 percent of all outpatient attendance in public health facilities (DHIS2, 2022) and an estimated 15 percent of all admissions to health facilities based on passive case reports," she said.

She stated that the Kenya Malaria Strategy 2019-2023 (KMS) aims to reduce the burden of malaria in the country to at least 75 percent of 2016 levels by 2023, ultimately striving for a malaria-free Kenya.

"To sustain the achieved gains and contribute further to effective malaria vector control, the Ministry of Health, through the Division of National Malaria Control, plans to conduct a mass LLIN campaign."

The 2023/24 LLINs Distribution Campaign is set to cover 22 high malaria-burden counties, with the goal of distributing 15.3 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Treated Nets (ITNs) to approximately 23 million people. These counties, situated in lake and coastal regions - Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River, Kwale, Mombasa, Taita-Taveta Vihiga, Homabay, Bungoma, Kakamega West Pokot, Turkana, Trans-Nzoia, Narok, Baringo, Kirinyaga - are at the forefront of our efforts to combat malaria.

The primary goal of this campaign is to provide essential protection to vulnerable populations, ensuring that every household in high-risk malaria regions has access to LLINs. Through active community engagement, the campaign seeks to empower individuals to take control of their health, fostering a sense of resilience and collective responsibility in the fight against malaria.

The campaign aims to significantly reduce the incidence of malaria, contributing to improved health outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and an overall enhancement in the well-being of the population. The success of this nationwide endeavor is a result of collaborative efforts from the Ministry of Health, the National Malaria Program, and a network of dedicated health partners. Their commitment underscores the collective determination to make a lasting impact on the nation's public health landscape.

Innovative tools and technologies will be employed to ensure the efficient execution of the distribution process, guaranteeing that LLINs reach every household in need. The emphasis is on delivering tangible health outcomes and creating a lasting impact on communities.