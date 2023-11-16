Madagascar/Comoros: Hughton Names Squad for Madagascar, Comoros Qualifiers

10 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

The Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton, has named a 25-man squad for the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team will face off in qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Yesterday's list marked the return of Kasim Adams, Daniel Amartey, Osman Bukari and Kamaldeen Sulemana to the squad having been sidelined through injury.

The quartet have been named alongside Captain Andre Ayew, Denis Odoi, Majeed Ashimeru and Baba Idrissu for the double header this month.

Lawrence Ati-zigi, Joseph Wollacott and Richard Ofori are expected to compete for a slot in goal.

In defence the Hughton will rely on the services of Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Kasim Adams, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey and Abdul Mumin.

In midfield, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Samed Salis, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus and Andrew Ayew will battle for midfield slots.

The wingers include Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana while Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah as the forwards.

Ghana will host Madagascar on Friday, November 17, at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before facing Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday, November 21.

