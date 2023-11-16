Ghana: 6th Annual Confab of Agric Economists Opens in Cape Coast

, Cape Coast — The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, has affirmed the government's commitment in developing effective, resilient and sustainable food systems towards increasing local food production in the country.

"Developing resilient and sustainable food systems is crucial in building sustainable economies and livelihood everywhere," he said.

Mr Addo mentioned the challenges of increase in prevalence of shocks from diseases, climate change, conflict, policy instability, and low crop yield among other factors which he explained, threatened sustainable food production.

He was speaking at the opening of the sixth annual conference of the Ghana Association of Agriculture Economists currently on-going at Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital.

The four-day conference on the theme: "Sustainable food systems for national development" is being attended by over 100 participants across the country.

Mr Addo stated that, ensuring the population's health and wellbeing depends on access to safe, nourishing and affordable diet.

He opined that, the current food systems do not adequately prioritise safety, fairness, sustainability, and health.

"A sustainable food system delivers food security and nutrition for all in such a way that the economic, social and environmental bases to generate food security and nutrition for future generations are not compromised," he said.

The Deputy Minister further stated that, government had put in place measures in food systems including strengthening the food supply systems by increasing key stables with a focus on nutritious indigenous staples.

Other measures, he said, include capacity building of farmers on climate and smart practices, enhancing availability and accessibility of healthy food and promoting healthier eating habits among Ghanaians.

Prof. Daniel Bruce Sarpong, the Ghana Association of Agriculture Economists (GAAE) president, in his welcome address, explained that global challenges such as Russia-Ukraine war, COVID-19, Middle East conflicts and climate change were posing a challenge towards achieving sustainable food systems in the world.

"It is imperative to explore innovative pathways towards sustainable food systems, national development and youth employment through entrepreneurship, especially in Africa," he said.

He stated that: "The youth population is expanding rapidly, and Africa is grappling with the task of creating sustainable jobs for her young population".

Prof. Sarpong indicated that, sustainable agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship offer a way of enhancing livelihoods and improvement in living conditions, especially in rural areas where agriculture plays a crucial role.

He further stated that, the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic underscore the importance of food self-sufficiency for the nation, saying, "Climate change poses a significant threat to African agriculture, and the issue of "galamsey" which is destroying farm lands, is a pressing concern".

Mr Addo stated that, the complexity of food systems requires a more holistic and coordinated approach and called for collaboration from all stakeholders in building such systems in order to lay the foundation for a transformed country.

In an address read on his behalf, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, noted that, the conference would offer a unique forum to foster knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation towards achieving sustainable food systems for national development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, in a speech read on her behalf underscored the government's commitment towards reducing the challenges of food systems in the country.

"Among these, are the government's flagship programmes-Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II, which was a five-year plan to attain food and raw materials self-sufficiency in vegetables, grains, roots and tubers and poultry," she said.

The aim of the initiative, she indicated, was to contribute to food and nutrition security as well as improving the nation's exchange earnings and import substitution.