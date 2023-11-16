Ghana: AGAM Urges Govt to Increase Support for Manufacturing Industry

The Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM) has called on the government to increase investment in the apparel manufacturing industry, to enhance the country's international trade.

This according to president of the group, Ms Nura Salifu was crucial to promote economic growth and reduce unemployment.

She made the call at the launch of AGAM's website and a strategic collaboration between AGAM and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The move will focus on improving market access, training and the provision of technical expertise to support the factories of AGAM members.

According to Ms Salifu,increased investment in the apparel manufacturing sector would also reduce dependency on imported clothing promote self-sufficiency and reduce trade deficit.

She said "our commitment has always been to ensure that economic progress is synonymous with social and environmental responsibility," she added.

Mrs Salifu stated that as part of the partnership with ILO, members of the association will be provided with comprehensive training programmes to equip them with skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape.

The provision of technical expertise, among others, she stressed would also be a cornerstone of the partnership.

Touching on the significance of the website, Ms Salifu indicated that it will enhance AGAM's digital presence and ability to connect with members around the world.

The Project Manager, Productivity Ecosystems for Decent Work, ILO (PEA4DW), David Marcos, said Ghana's apparel industry had huge potentials.

He said that it was a transformative industry that could create job opportunities and help in the alleviation of poverty, hence the support being offered to AGAM by his outfit.

Mr Marcos mentioned that the crucial needs of struggling and young garment industries could be addressed by coming together with a good plan.

He assured of ILO's commitment to transforming the industry through the collaboration