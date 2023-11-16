Ghana: Man Allegedly Commits Suicide Following Mother's Death

Police in Abofour, in Offinso, in the Ashanti Region, are investigating the circumstance surrounding the death of a 35-year-old man, said to committed suicide following the passing of his mother.

Identified as Peter Boakye Yiadom, known in the area as K.T, a drinking spot operator, he allegedly shot himself at the spot, on Monday.

A police source at Abofour, mentioned to the Ghanaian Times that investigation has commenced into the death, but did not give details.

The Ghanaian Times gathered Yiadom, a father of four children, allegedly killed himself a week to the funeral rites of his late mother.

A resident in the area, who declined to mention his name, said he suspected that Yiadomkilled himself because of his mother's death.

"He has been complaining about the demise of his mother with threats that he will kill himself, and join the mother.

"A day before the unfortunate incident, those around him said they heard him talking about killing himself because he can't imagine a life without his mother," the resident indicated.

According to the source, a gunshot was heard in a small room within the spot, and upon rushing there, the people realised the door was locked.

The source said they quickly informed the police who came and forcefully entered the room only to discover the man in a pool of blood with a pistol beside him.

The resident said Yiadomwas rushed to a hospital in the area where he was pronounced dead on arrival and the body had been kept at a morgue for autopsy and investigations.