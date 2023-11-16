Ghana: Construction Works Resume On All Saints Anglican 'New Basilica'

Construction works have resumed on the All Saints Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Takoradi in the Western Region following a temporary suspension due to lack of funds.

Known as the 'New Basilica', the project which is currently 60 per cent complete recommenced following a directive from the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Sekondi, Rt. Rev. Alexander Kobina Asmah, to the Priest in-Charge, Rev. Father Moses Cudjoe.

Rt. Rev. Asmah charged the priest in-charge to cause work to start on the project and also make sure that it was completed on time.

Following the directive, Rev. Fr. Cudjoe, in consultation with the Parochial Church Council (PCC) set up and inaugurated a 17-member Fund Raising Committee chaired by a businessman, Mr Kobina Twintoh.

He has since tasked the committee to mobilise funds from home and abroad to meet the aspiration of the church to complete the construction of the New Basilica.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, Mr Twintoh said a series of activities have been lined up to help the committee raise the needed funds to build the church.

They include the launch of a fund raising event on December 10 at the church premises, stating that the target was to raise an amount of GH¢ 4,217,463.50 to complete the edifice.

The amount, he explained, would cover expenses on the demolition of the old church structure, concrete works, block work, roofing, installation of ruses and purlins, metal works (burglar proofing) carpentry, joinery, electrical installation, plumbing and engineering installation, glazing, painting and decoration among others.

Mr Twintoh appealed to benevolent institutions, corporate bodies and philanthropists to support the project.

He said letters would be sent to some non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Otumfuo Foundation as well as renowned Anglicans both home and abroad.

"Institutions, individuals and corporate bodies, willing to help in the construction of the church will have their names published as a form of honour, recognition and appreciation of their efforts," Mr Twintoh said.