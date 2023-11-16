Nigeria: You Have Entrenched Democracy in Nigeria, Tinubu Tells Editors

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, extolled the virtues of the media as the major driving force in the entrenchment of democracy by exorcizing the ghost of the military in politics, leading to a stable and sustainable civil administration over the years with attendant dividends for Nigerians.

"The role of the media in relieving the country from the jackboots of the military and achieving democracy cannot be overemphasized," he stressed, and urged participants at the ongoing national conference organised by the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, to be in the vanguard of ensuring that the 'Renewed Hope' mantra produces positive effects on Nigerians.

Represented by the minister of information and national orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Tinubu described the choice of the theme, 'Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: The Role of the Media' as an indication of the interest of the Guild in search for a more enduring nation.

The chief host of the event, Governor Umo Eno, commended President Tinubu, for running an all-inclusive government devoid of party politics, and urged the editors to use their reportage to promote the country's democracy and development.

"I want to plead that you use the media to engender a new template of reportage, one that is development-oriented, where our leaders are called to account without being overly obtrusive," he said.

The chairman of the occasion and publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu, urged the editors to be passionate about ethical journalism, reminding them of their major role of removing inflammatory contents in their copies that impact negatively on the corporate existence of Nigeria, but should do their utmost to promote national values in their reportage.

The NGE president, Anaba, explained that the annual forum became necessary for the chief media gatekeepers to aggregate ideas on how to help reposition the country along the path of socio-economic recovery for prosperity, growth and meaningful life for Nigerians.