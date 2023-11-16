Nigeria: 2 Children Die, 1,113 Houses Razed in Borno IDPs' Camp

16 November 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Two children died and more than 1,113 houses burnt after fire erupted at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Mafa local government area of Borno State.

The director-general of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Barkindo Muhammad, disclosed the casualties figure during his visit to the Muna Alamdari IDPs camp in Maiduguri.

He said the fire began at about 6 am and lasted for over an hour before it was brought under control by the personnel of fire service.

He added that the IDPs, Civilian Joint Task Force, security agencies and some good Samaritans also assisted in putting out the fire.

"We sympathize with the victims and we are working to assess the damage but we are going to provide first aid materials to the victims.

"We are immediately providing 500 bags of rice, blankets as well as other non-food items to alleviate their suffering immediately," he said.

