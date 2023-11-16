Liberia: Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Liberia's Runoff Election

press release

Once again, the Liberian people reaffirmed their commitment to democracy in yesterday’s runoff election. We commend their dedication to exercising their right to vote broadly and peacefully. The United States will continue to promote accountability and will call out anyone who undermines the electoral process through fraud, violence, or intimidation.

At each step of this election, Liberians from all walks of life have expressed their desire for Liberia – one of the oldest continuous republics in the world – to become a beacon of peaceful citizen-centered democratic governance in the region. The United States remains committed to helping the people of Liberia achieve this goal.