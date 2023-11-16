South Africa: Member of Humanitarian Organization Gift of the Givers Killed in Gaza

Harare — Ahmed Abbasi, a member of Gift of the Givers (GOTG), a South African humanitarian aid organization known for their work around the world, was killed in Gaza today, Eyewitness News reports. Abbasi was gunned down with his brother, while they were returning from morning prayers on Thursday, November 16, the humanitarian relief organization said.

Father of three, Abbasi, described as a kind, compassionate, and loving person, was working for the people of Gaza since 2013 when he was assigned to lead the humanitarian foundation in the area, according to GOTG founder Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman.

Sooliman said that GOTG is appreciative of Abbasi's 40 days of non-stop service to the organisation and the Gaza population amid the continuing conflict.

Sooliman called the people who killed Abbasi "inhumane Zionist Israeli murderers.

Israel started attacking the Gaza Strip in reprisal for Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on its citizens. According to Sooliman, Israel's military operations amount to "genocide of a defenceless civilian population caught up in a ghetto, ethnic cleansing, and cold-blooded murder."

Sooliman supported President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to file an International Criminal Court complaint against Israel.

Earlier, the South African government elected to recall its diplomats in Tel Aviv in what it says is an expression of concern at the collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza. Addressing a media briefing in Pretoria, Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the humanitarian corridors for the people of Palestine remain closed, with dire consequences for children, women and innocent civilians.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, as Israel withholds electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.