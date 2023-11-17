Nigeria: Appeal Court Declares Zamfara Guber Election Inconclusive, Sets Aside Return of Lawal As Governor

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared as inconclusive the March 18 governorship election in Zamfara State that produced Dauda Lawal as governor.

A three-man panel of the appellate court in the unanimous judgment declared the election inconclusive after voiding results from two local governments in the state.

The panel subsequently set aside the return of Lawal as Governor and ordered fresh election in the two local government areas of Maradun, Birnin-magaji and Bukyun.

According to the justices, it was wrong for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt results from the IReV, because "IReV is not part of the collation system" but for viewing purposes.