Nigeria: First 'Miss Nigeria' Celebrates 93rd Birthday Anniversary

16 November 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

The winner of the first-ever 'Miss Nigeria' beauty pageant held in 1957, Grace Oyelude, has been celebrated on her 93rd birthday anniversary.

This was disclosed in a post on Instagram by the Miss Nigeria Organisation on Thursday, November 16.

The organisation wrote, "We are immensely delighted to celebrate the evergreen beauty and brave leader, Chief Grace Atinuke Oyelude, on her 93rd birthday.

"Her courage, resolve, and great strength of character are excellent qualities that have endeared her to us and many others.

"Happy birthday, once again, to the first Miss Nigeria, Chief Grace Atinuke Oyelude.

"Thank you for paving the way and setting the standards that all Miss Nigeria Queens walkthrough, as well as your priceless contributions towards women's empowerment."

