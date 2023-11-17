Nigeria: 'Please Send Me Financial Support', Hanks Anuku Pleads

Hanks Anuku has recently been making headlines for concerns about his mental health and is often seen disheveled and wandering the streets.

On Thursday, famous Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku reached out to his fans on Instagram, seeking assistance to address what appears to be a challenging period for the 62-year-old.

This request comes just a year after Hanks, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, assured everyone of his well-being and even hinted at a presidential ambition.

Known for his roles in iconic films such as 'Broad Daylight' (2001) and 'Formidable Force' (2002), Hanks has recently been making headlines because of concerns about his mental health. He is often seen dishevelled and wandering the streets.

On Thursday, in a video posted on his Instagram page, the actor made a direct plea for financial support.

He expressed gratitude to his fans and the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

"I have tried my best to uphold my status as an entertainer, so it's good to tell you what I'm going through. I have a family and would love to get all your help," he said.

Highlighting the urgency of his situation, the actor disclosed his bank account details, emphasising that he would appreciate any amount sent to him.

He said, "I will address my fans and those who truly love me, including my governor and sheriff. I have worked for this country, and I have attained the height of being called a legend. I have no doubts, and only God knows how many years, and I expect Nigerians to know that I did it all for them. I am just going to ask, please, Governor Sherrif and my fans, please send support to me; I pray God help you to help me."

This is coming a day after the actor was, in a video, seen in a petrol station in Asaba, Delta State, where he was heard expressing admiration for a woman. But the rest of his speech was incoherent, thus worsening doubts about his mental health.

Hanks, who was a special adviser on Tourism and Entertainment in Delta State, relocated to Ghana in 2014. He later returned to Nigeria.