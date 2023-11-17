LiberiaDecides2023 - Boakai Leads Weah As NEC Continues Result Announcement

16 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

Mr Boakai's vote represents 50.58 per cent of votes counted so far.

Former Vice President of Liberia and candidate of the Unity Party, Joseph Boakai, is leading in the presidential run-off election results so far announced by Liberia's National Election Commission (NEC).

Announcing the second batch of results of the elections held on Tuesday, chairperson Davidetta Lansanah said Mr Boakai has so far secured 712,741 votes while incumbent president and candidate of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), George Weah has polled 696,520 votes.

Mr Weah is seeking reelection after a first term riddled with corruption allegations after having promised to tackle the menace. His opponent, however, portrays himself as a messiah who will rescue Liberians from the claws of mismanagement.

The first round of the election was held on 10 October with 20 candidates competing for the highest seat of power in the West African country. Of the 20 candidates, none could secure the requisite over 50 per cent required to emerge president and as such, the two candidates with the highest number of votes headed to a run-off which took place on Tuesday.

This is the fourth election Liberia is holding in its recent history (since the end of its civil war).

