Nigeria: Troops Neutralise Six Terrorists, Recover Arms, Motorcycles in Kaduna

Brinin Gwari is one of the most vulnerable areas to terrorist attacks.

No fewer than six terrorists were killed in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State by troops of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The operation was carried out around Sabon Birni, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro - Ngede and Kidenda of the local government area.

"Acting on credible intelligence, the highly motivated troops carried out an offensive clearance operation to bandits strongholds in Sabon-Birni, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro-Ngede Allah and Kidenda all in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with bandits," the army spokesperson for the 1 Division, Musa Yahaya, said in a statement now posted on the Nigerian Army official X (Twitter) handle.

Mr Yahaya, a lieutenant-colonel, said several items used by the terrorists were also recovered by the "motivated" troops during the operation.

He said the commanding officer of the division who is also in charge of a special operation (Whirl Punch) to clear terrorists, Valentine Okoro, urged the troops to intensify its offensive operation against terrorists and other criminals.

"In the fire fight that ensued when contact was made, troops neutralised 6 bandits, recovered two AK 47 rifle, four AK 47 rifle magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 40 pairs of bandits uniforms and 9 Motorcycles.

"The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major General Valentine Okoro has applauded the troops for their gallantry and charged them not to relent until all terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the Division's Area of Responsibility are completely neutralised," Mr Yahaya added in the statement.

Birnin Gwari, a business and agrarian local government area in Kaduna State, is one of the areas worst hit by terrorists' activities in Nigeria's North-west region.

Aside terrorists locally called bandits operating in the area, there has been repeated warnings that Ansaru and fighters from the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) have infiltrated the area.

Over the years, repeated activities of these terrorists have forced motorists to abandon a federal highway that links the northern part of the country to the south. Agricultural and business activities have suffered immensely due to the attacks.

The local government area shares boundaries with Niger, Zamfara and Katsina states, which are all experiencing incessant terrorists attacks.