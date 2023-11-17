Nigeria: Land Reforms to Unlock U.S.$300 Billion Dead Capital - Govt

17 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The federal government has stated that the ongoing land reforms would help to unlock $300billion dead capital.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa stated this at the 28th Conference of Directors of Lands in the Federal and State Ministries, Department and Agencies held yesterday in Lagos.

Dangiwa admitted the setbacks the country had suffered owing to the ineptitude of the 1978 Land Use Act, saying that the ongoing land reform would remove the impediment in the 1978 Land Use Act.

He also stated that plans are underway to establish the National Land Commission which would serve as a regulatory body and attend to the myriad of public complaints on land matters.

"Currently, we have a situation where the Land Use Act was enacted in 1978 but there was no complementary institution set up alongside it to provide the necessary framework, guidelines, and regulations for operationalizing it.

"We are working to establish a National Land Commission that would fix this gap and chart a new way forward for effective land administration in the country.

"Currently, I think we have over 300billion dollars dead capital in land assets that must be unlocked effectively via administration.

"If we have a proper administration we are going to unlock nothing less than $300billion as an investment into the coffers of this country," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.