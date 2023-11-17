Nigeria: Aviation Workers Seek Forensic Audit of Failed Nigeria Air

There is no end in sight to the controversy over the botched Nigeria Air as the major aviation union, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) yesterday called for a forensic audit of the project.

Daily Trust reports that the present Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo on assumption of office immediately suspended the project, which was one of the flagship projects of the last administration in the aviation sector.

Keyamo recently said President Bola Tinubu has the final say on Nigeria Air.

In his remarks yesterday at the 11th Quadrennial National Delegates' Conference in Benin, Edo State, President of NUATE, Comrade Ben Nnabue said, "I wish to humbly urge the Minister of Aviation to carry out a forensic audit on the national carrier project, recast the general directions and represent them for delivery.

"It is important to state that the national carrier project is exceedingly vital to the growth of Nigerian aviation. The delivery should therefore, not be undermined. We demand that the project be remodeled to be of benefit to all stakeholders and fit the needs of the industry and national."

The union has also threatened protests over the continuous deduction of 40 per cent from the revenue of the aviation agencies, saying this is unhealthy to the industry.

"At the current revenue levels vis-à-vis expenditure levels, and recognising the high level of regulation in the industry, it is impossible for any of the agencies to sustain its operation under the present yoke of the Act.

"If the deductions continue, it is most certain that the agencies will collapse, which will spell a heavy crisis for the national economy. May I, therefore, use this medium to appeal to President Bola Tinubu and the Hon. Minister of Finance to first stop the double deductions, then grant special waivers to the aviation agencies without which the sector will be unable to perform their statutory duties. It is my fervent hope that this appeal will be heeded in national interest."