Nigeria: Dian Not Serving Nigerian Army As Expected - Rep Member

A member of the House of Representatives, Babajimi Benson has called for the revival of the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN), stating that it is a task that must be done.

Established in 1964 to provide the material needs of the nation's Armed Forces and other security agencies; DICN has been unable to deliver on its mandate.

As a result of this, Hon. Benson who represents Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State sponsored the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Bill.

The aim of the Bill he said was for DICN to transition into a Military Industrial Complex (MIC) by making it largely self-funding and giving it the powers "To regulate local and international military businesses thereby saving cost in the procurement of military hardware and providing jobs for Nigerians."

According to the lawmaker, "The key highlights of the bill include expanding its functions to include operation, maintenance and control of ordinance factories for the manufacture, storage and disposal of material intended for or capable of being used by the Armed Forces, other security agencies and such other forces or persons as may be authorized;

"Enlarging the membership of the Governing Board to include all critical stakeholders; increasing the powers and scope of the agency to include policy formulation; empowering the agency to set up subsidiaries in partnership with local and international companies towards meeting the material needs of the armed forces and other security agencies through wholesale ownership or acquiring equities in enterprises with relevant products;

"Authorizing the agency to produce and supply arms and ammunition in Nigeria, in addition to the exclusive right of purchase, manufacture and sale of explosives (subject to the provisions of the Explosives Act); establishment of a Defence Procurement Committee for the Corporation to enhance transparency and accountability;

"Ensuring that the Corporation's funds consist of statutory budgetary allocation, monies provided by Government for acquisition of relevant defence production capabilities, including missile and aerospace technology, and monies as may accrue from such other source consistent with the objectives and functions of the Corporation;

"Ability to collaborate with the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN) and other relevant associations; power for regulation and license manufacturers of Defence Articles; establishes a Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria Technology, Research and Development Institute among several other provisions."

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the lawmaker said, "It is my belief that when assented to, this bill will strengthen this very important agency to provide the much-needed service for transforming the security architecture of our country, especially at a time like this."