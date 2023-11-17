Nigeria: Visa Ban - UK Varsities Hit With Low Revenue As Nigerians Turn to Canada

Most of the universities in the United Kingdom have been experiencing reduced admissions from international students, including Nigerians, following the dependant visa ban policy of the British government.

Recall that the UK Home Office under the sacked interior secretary, Suella Braverman, introduced the dependant visa ban policy that restricted Nigerians and other migrants from bringing family members with them, with effect from January 2024.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, while speaking on the policy in June, had said it was implemented to avoid overburdening the British economy's housing infrastructure and to control the inflow of migrants.

Recounting the repercussions of the policy, the universities and business schools said they could no longer meet the admission targets for 2024, according to a report by 023 Chartered Association of Business Schools, CABS, Annual Membership Survey.

The report said: "In what appears to be an early signal of the impact of an important change to UK visa policy, nearly half (44%) of the country's business schools are reporting that they will miss their non-EU recruitment targets this year.

"When reporting on performance against non-EU recruitment targets for the 2023/24 academic year, nearly three in ten responding institutions (29%) said they had either significantly or moderately exceeded their goal. Another 27% said they had met their recruitment target.

"But the remaining 44% said that they fell short of their recruitment goals, of which 22% reported being "significantly below" their target enrolment.

"The survey report adds: 'There is significant variation in the results by level of study for non-EU international enrolments, as at undergraduate level nearly half of the schools either significantly or moderately exceeded target compared to one-third of schools at postgraduate level.

"At postgraduate level nearly 50% of schools reported recruitment that was either significantly or moderately below target for non-EU international students, compared to 21% at undergraduate level.'

"Survey respondents reported that they were seeing some of the most significant increases in non-EU enrolment from India, Pakistan, and Ghana.

"All these countries had more business schools seeing increases in enrolments for the new academic year than decreases.

"Growth in enrolments from Nepal and Saudi Arabia were also cited by several schools. None of the schools cited decreases in enrolments from Nepal, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Affected by the dependant visa restriction policy, the report disclosed that Nigerians and Chinese have reduced their admissions to British universities, saying "the most frequently cited countries for declining enrolments were China and Nigeria, which could suggest a reversal in the growth in recruitment from these key countries in recent years."

Canada and Australia benefitting from UK's dependant visa ban

The report further said the number of international students seeking admission to study Master in Business Administration, MBA, has reduced in number, especially from Nigerians and Chinese.

It said further that these foreign students have turned to Canadian and Australian universities which are now migrant-friendly destinations.

In May 2023, the British government announced that international students would be prevented from bringing dependants with them as of January 2024 (unless students are in postgraduate programmes with a research focus).

The Home Office said at the time that almost half a million student visas were issued in 2022.