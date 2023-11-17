Africa: U17 World Cup - Five-Star Mali Book Round of 16 Place

Mali secure place in last 16 with thumping 5-1 win over Canada at the U17 World Cup in Indonesia.

Goals: Ibrahim Diarra (14), Mahamoud Barry (26), Richard Chukwu (45), Ibrahim Kanate (73), Hamidou Makalou (77), Ousmane Thiero (90+1)

Player of the match: Hamidou Makalou (MLI)

Mali recorded an emphatic 5-1 win over Canada to secure their spot in the FIFA U-17 World CupTM knockout phase.

They finish runners-up to Spain in Group B, while Canada have been eliminated after failing to pick up a point.

Ibrahim Diarra - so impressive throughout the tournament so far - made the breakthrough on 14 minutes with a superb finish, giving Canada goalkeeper Nathaniel Abraham the eyes before slotting the ball into the far corner.

They were 2-0 up before long, with Mahamoud Barry bundling home from a corner delivery.

Canada did not buckle as Mali threatened to run riot in the first half and equalised on the stroke of half-time when Richard Chukwu lashed in.

They could not sustain their momentum after half-time, though, and Mali extended their advantage when Ibrahim Kanate slotted home.

Hamidou Makalou got in on the act with a powerful close-range drive, before Ousmane Thiero's strike rounded off the scoring.

Mali will face the runners-up from Group F in a last-16 clash in Surabaya on Tuesday.

Watch the highlights from the match between Canada and Mali played at Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya

CREDIT: FIFA