Somalia, Burundi Sign a Major Deal to Further Boost Bilateral Relations

16 November 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia and Burundi jointly issued a communique containing 16 agreed points, after a working trip by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to the country.

Mohamud discussed with his Burundian counterpart Évariste Ndayishimiye on issues including strengthening cooperation between the two countries, the fight against al-Shabaab, and Somalia's efforts for membership of the East African Community (EAC).

"The purpose of the trip is to strengthen the fight against Al-Shabaab and complete the process of joining the East African Community (EAC)," reads Villa Somalia's statement.

