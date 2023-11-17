Zimbabwe: More Cholera Cases Spark State of Emergency in Zimbabwe's Capital

Jerry Chifamba/AllAfrica
There's a waste management problem in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare (file photo).
17 November 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — A cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe prompted the government to declare a state of emergency in Harare, BBC reports.

With over 7,000 probable cases, the epidemic claimed the lives of hundreds of people thus far.

The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) said health officials are finding it difficult to control the large number of hospital admissions. IFRC lists the shortage of medical personnel, to handle cases, and resources like access to clean water to stop the spread.

The outbreak sweeping across the city brought back memories of the epidemic in 2008. The government had then declared a "national emergency" and almost 4,000 people died. Neighbouring states - MalawiSouth Africa, and Mozambique - also frequently experience cholera outbreaks. Authorities are pleading for help in stopping the spread and providing clean water as current relief efforts are insufficient.

The high-density suburb of Kuwadzana in Harare, authorities said, is the core of this epidemic, accounting for roughly half of the documented cases. It's become more difficult to access clean water, or purification resources, residents said, increasing their chances of contracting cholera. Some bemoaned the decline of safe boreholes that provide water to about 38% of the population.

In response to criticism of Zimbabwe's infrastructure, President Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged to drill additional boreholes in each of the 35,000 villages over the next 12 months. The current cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe is the biggest since 2008, when the government declared a "national emergency" due to an outbreak that claimed almost 4,000 lives nationwide. Other neighbouring southern African states, such as Malawi, South Africa, and Mozambique, also frequently experience cholera outbreaks.

Severe weather conditions, such as floods, cyclones, and droughts, also make it harder to access clean water, providing the perfect conditions for cholera to spread. Cholera cases were reported in 44 countries in 2022, up from 35 countries in 2021 (a 25% rise). 2023 sees this tendency continuing, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The climate crisis in Africa will continue having devastating consequences until action is taken to mitigate the loss of life and damage to infrastructure. It is also impacting areas such as health and is resulting in various outbreaks, including the spread of cholera.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.