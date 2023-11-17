Nigeria: Ten Doctors Kidnapped Within Two Months in Enugu - NMA

The association, among other suggestions, called for adequate funding of security and the deployment of modern technology to fight crimes in the state.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State branch, says more than 10 doctors were victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes in less than two months in Enugu State.

This is contained in a communiqué issued on Friday in Enugu at the end of an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) of the NMA, Enugu State branch, held on Tuesday at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu.

The communique, jointly signed by the Chairperson of the NMA Enugu State, Celestine Ugwoke, and the General Secretary, Sunday Okafor, said that the meeting equally observed that a situation in which more than 10 doctors were victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes in less than two months is a dangerous trend unprecedented in the annals of Enugu State.

It said that the NMA in Enugu State was aware of the general insecurity in the country and the spate of kidnappings in the state, with medical and dental practitioners having been worst hit.

It said that the meeting regrettably observed that there is very minimal and in some cases no presence of strong security formations in most public hospitals and that there has been a dwindling presence of armed patrol teams at critical times and in most areas of Enugu State, thereby leaving criminals emboldened to operate with ease.

"The EGM further observed that the rising insecurity in the state is becoming an added burden to the already-stretched healthcare facilities available in Enugu State and the safety of our patriotic doctors, who should care for the victims of these violent crimes, is no longer guaranteed which is very worrisome.

"The EGM, while noting the efforts and commitment of the State Government in the area of security infrastructure, observed the gross inadequacy of the necessary security architecture and installations required to safeguard a vast and strategic state like Enugu State with its peculiarity as the capital of the old Eastern Region of Nigeria.

"The EGM finally observed, with condemnation and regret, that the NMA is yet to receive any report from the relevant security agencies on full-scale conclusive investigations/inquiries into these kidnap cases and none of these enemies of the state have been brought to book yet," it said.

The NMA, in its resolution, called on the Enugu State Government to ensure that public hospitals were guarded by armed security personnel as well as beef up security patrols across the state.

It also called for adequate funding of security and the deployment of modern technology to fight crimes in the state.

According to the communique, the meeting resolved to charge all health institutions in the state to, as a matter of urgency, set up a Security Committee meeting, adopt and adapt the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital template currently being implemented while also factoring in their own peculiarities as the case may be.

"The EGM finally resolved to notify the State Government and all other relevant authorities in the State that the Association will closely monitor the trend and implementation of these resolutions.

"These included the earlier advanced protest letters and may not be able to guarantee industrial harmony in the entire Health sector of the State if reasonable progress is not made in good time," it added.