Ghana: GMA Elects Prof. Yorke As Veep

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has elected Professor Ernest Yorke as its Vice President to deputise Dr Frank Serebour for a two-year term.

Prof. Yorke beat his other contenders at the Association's 65th Annual General Conference held in Takoradi.

As current chairman of the Greater Accra Division of the GMA and a Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the University of Ghana, Prof. Yorke comes into his new role with vast experience.

Prof. Yorke is an educator and a health advocate who has served in previous positions as Past Junior Doctors' Representative Council, past Divisional Secretary, past Divisional Vice Chair and a member of the GMA Council.

The new GMA Vice President aims to bring transformational, transparent and open leadership to bear in his new role.

In a remark upon his election, Prof. Yorke said he would tackle issues of welfare of all members of the GMA and build closer collaboration with the medical superintendent group.

Other members elected at the congress include Dr Richard Selorme, General Secretary; Dr Selorm Kutsostsi, Assistant General Secretary; Dr Elizabeth Esi Crentsil, Treasurer; Dr Gladys Naa Lomoley Lomotey, Executive Member and Dr Dan Anane Frimpong, Executive Member.