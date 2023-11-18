Nigeria: FG Launches Revised Mining Guidelines for Community Development

18 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The federal government has launched the revised mining guidelines for the production of the Community Development Agreements (CDAs) in the solid minerals sector.

The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr Dele Alake, led the launch yesterday in Abuja at an event organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), Ministry of Solid Mineral Development and the Ford Foundation.

Alake said the federal government was committed to ensuring that host communities derived maximum benefits from mining operations and activities for local and national economic development.

The CDA is a statutory provision that ensures the transfer of socio-economic benefits to mining host communities, being a legal document that contains obligations by the Mineral Title Holder (MTH) to her host community and vice versa.

The minister said the mining of mineral resources had significant impacts on host communities, thus the imperative of concerned communities to be carried along in the activities of the sector.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.