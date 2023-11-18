Nigeria: FG Launches Revised Mining Guidelines for Community Development

The federal government has launched the revised mining guidelines for the production of the Community Development Agreements (CDAs) in the solid minerals sector.

The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr Dele Alake, led the launch yesterday in Abuja at an event organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), Ministry of Solid Mineral Development and the Ford Foundation.

Alake said the federal government was committed to ensuring that host communities derived maximum benefits from mining operations and activities for local and national economic development.

The CDA is a statutory provision that ensures the transfer of socio-economic benefits to mining host communities, being a legal document that contains obligations by the Mineral Title Holder (MTH) to her host community and vice versa.

The minister said the mining of mineral resources had significant impacts on host communities, thus the imperative of concerned communities to be carried along in the activities of the sector.